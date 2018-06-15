Happy Friday! Here are five things to know before you head out the door.

Ennis motion hearing pushed back, sentencing set for July

The former Spokane Police sergeant convicted of second degree rape will not appear in court Friday afternoon. Earlier this month, Ennis' attorneys filed a motion for a new trial. They claim Ennis was told his victim may have mistaken him for another man. The hearing will be moved to July 13 at 2:00 p.m.

ISP honors trooper 20 years after she was killed in the line of duty

Idaho State Police will honor the memory of a fallen trooper Friday. A ceremony will be held Friday afternoon for Trooper Linda Huff. She died in the line of duty 20 years ago this Sunday.

Opening day for the Spokane Indians kicks off on Friday

Opening day for the Spokane Indians kicks off today at Avista Stadium. Five back-to-back games are scheduled to start off the season. On Friday, fans will be able to enjoy fireworks, free giveaways and KREM 2 will be giving away a brand-new Camry.

Partly cloudy on Friday and showers expected during the weekend

Partly cloudy and mild on Friday with scattered showers expected to return for Father's Day weekend. Warm and mostly dry Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms for the first day of the weekend. Conditions should dry out on Sunday.

The 'Tag Brothers' Q&A before movie screenings on Friday

Visit Spokane is hosting a Q&A with the Tag brothers on Friday, June 15 at the AMC River Park Square.The Gonzaga Prep graduates who inspired the move "Tag", will answer questions before the 4:45 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. movie screenings.

