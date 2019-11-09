SEATTLE — The first case of a severe lung and respiratory issue contributed to e-cigarettes has been confirmed in King County, according to the state Department of Health.

Department officials said one teen was hospitalized in August for four days for "acute respiratory failure." The teen has since been released.

The teen's health care provider attributed his illness to the use of e-cigarettes and inhaling toxins that come from them.

According to Dr. Jeff Duchin, a Health Officer for Public Health Seattle & King County, the teen had been vaping for three years. At that time, he was not legally of age to purchase e-cigarettes.

The teen told his health care provider that he used nicotine and saffron in his vaping fluid, Duchin said.

It is not known if the teen used other products or substances.

Nationwide, six people have died due to "vaping-related" illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In response to the deaths, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a proposal to ban thousands of flavorings used in e-cigarettes

State and federal health authorities are investigating hundreds of breathing illnesses reported in people who have used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified.

Dr. Kathy Lofy, a state health officer with the Washington State Department of Health, said the department sent letters to health providers asking them to report any patients who may have had symptoms to further research what is causing severe lung disease reported due to vaping.

Nationwide, 150 cases of severe lung disease attributed to vaping has been reported. Some of those who became ill said symptoms developed over a few days and others said they started seeing symptoms over a few weeks.

Most of those patients were hospitalized, Lofty said.

Both national and state health officials urge people to stop vaping until researchers can figure out what exactly is making people sick.

