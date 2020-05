SPOKANE, Wash. — Fireworks shot off inside a garage this morning after it caught fire.

Crews from Spokane and Pend Orielle responded to the call around 3:30 a.m. near East Julette lane in Elk.

A KREM photographer on scene confirmed the structure was too unstable to go inside, and crews were working on putting out hot spots. The fire was contained to the garage.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.