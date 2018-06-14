The Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to clean up a shipment of Fireball whisky after two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash on Interstate 40.

The crashed happened right before noon on Thursday, between Galloway and Kerr in Pulaski County.

The department tweeted out that they would be "working this for a while" with a picture of the Fireball whisky scattered across the roadway.

Looks like we’ll be working this for a while. Updates as they are available. pic.twitter.com/KEaXIpPj2y — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 14, 2018

Arkansas State Police say the injuries sustained by those involved are not life threatening.

This isn't the first time Arkansas roadways have been jammed up by food or drinks. In August 2017, frozen pizzas stopped traffic on I-30 and then spaghetti sauce stopped traffic in Camden.

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

