Fire damages two Spokane trailer units near State Route 195

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department responded to a reported brush fire that damaged two trailer units in a trailer park on the side of South Inland Empire Way and 20th Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night.
SFD told KREM 2 that the fire started at one trailer unit and spread to another trailer unit causing damage along the way.
According to investigators, no one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still unknown.
