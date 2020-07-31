x
Fire damages two Spokane trailer units near State Route 195

Firefighters were on the scene of a brush fire that started at one trailer and moved to another trailer. The cause of the fire is unknown.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department responded to a reported brush fire that damaged two trailer units in a trailer park on the side of South Inland Empire Way and 20th Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night.

SFD told KREM 2 that the fire started at one trailer unit and spread to another trailer unit causing damage along the way.

According to investigators, no one was hurt in the fire and the cause is still unknown.

This story is still developing. Keep checking here on KREM.com for more updates.

