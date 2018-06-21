VANTAGE, Wash.-- Evacuation notices have gone out to residents in about 30 homes because of a wildfire burning in central Washington.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that the blaze about two miles north of Vantage near the Columbia River had burned nearly 8 square miles.

The fire, dubbed the Milepost 22 Fire, was 50 percent contained as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

A level 2 evacuation notice has been issued, meaning those residents should be set to leave at a moment's notice.

The Kittitas County Sheriff said the Vantage Highway reopened Thursday night. Fire crews patrolled the road overnight looking for hot spots.

Officials said the following roads are closed to public entry: The Whiskey Dick Creek Road from its intersection with the Vantage Highway to the intersection with the Cayuse Road; the Cayuse Road from its intersection with the Whiskey Dick Creek Road to its terminus; the entire Whiskey Dick Ridge Road; the Pump House Road from the Vantage Highway to its intersection with the Whiskey Dick Ridge Road.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

