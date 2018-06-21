VANTAGE, Wash.-- A wildfire in central Washington, dubbed the Milepost 22 Fire, was nearly 90 percent contained as of Friday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The fire started Thursday about 2 miles north of Vantage and burned about 8 square miles near the Columbia River.

The Washington State DNR Wildfire tweeted Friday that crews were still patrolling and cleaning up the area.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE: @SE_WA_IMT reports #Milepost22 fire now 89% contained at 7,280 acres. Crews continue to patrol and mop up this evening. https://t.co/L5n2Y9T87S — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 23, 2018

Previous:

Evacuation notices have gone out to residents in about 30 homes because of a wildfire burning in central Washington.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that the blaze about 2 miles north of Vantage near the Columbia River had burned nearly 8 square miles.

The fire, dubbed the Milepost 22 Fire, was 50 percent contained as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

A level 2 evacuation notice has been issued, meaning those residents should be set to leave at a moment's notice.

The Kittitas County Sheriff said the Vantage Highway reopened Thursday night. Fire crews patrolled the road overnight looking for hot spots.

Officials said the following roads are closed to public entry: The Whiskey Dick Creek Road from its intersection with the Vantage Highway to the intersection with the Cayuse Road; the Cayuse Road from its intersection with the Whiskey Dick Creek Road to its terminus; the entire Whiskey Dick Ridge Road; the Pump House Road from the Vantage Highway to its intersection with the Whiskey Dick Ridge Road.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

© 2018 KREM