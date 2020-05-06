SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire in an Avista vault underground has been put out, but power is still shut off power to surrounding buildings in Spokane's downtown core while Avista crews repair the damage.

Power is out from Post st. to Division going east and west, and from Riverside ave to the river going north and south.

A KREM reporter on scene confirmed the 500 block of West Riverside Ave is closed between Stevens st. and Howard st. Crews said they expect the road to be closed for some time.

The fire was located where all of the electric and most of the gas services are located for the downtown core, a Spokane Fire spokesperson said.

Crews said they don't know what caused the fire or how long it had been burning before they showed up. There was smoke coming out of the ground through a manhole. The manhole cover was blown out of the ground and snapped in half due to the force.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.