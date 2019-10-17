SEATTLE — The findings of the investigation into April's fatal crane collapse in Seattle are expected to be released by the Department of Labor & Industries Thursday morning.

The department director, assistant director overseeing the Division of Occupational Safety and Health, and an expert who manages the agency's crane safety program will discuss the findings and the actions being taken to improve safety.

Four people died April 27 when a crane tower collapsed in South Lake Union. The victims included 19-year-old Sarah Wong, a freshman at Seattle Pacific University. Also killed were two ironworkers, Travis Corbet, 33, and Andrew Yoder, 31, who were disassembling the crane. The fourth victim was identified as 71-year-old Alan Justad, a long-time employee for the City of Seattle.

A Pennsylvania-based attorney previously said the collapse in Seattle was similar to a crane collapse in Dallas in 2012. David Kwass said video seems to show the ironworkers struggling to connect the crane with another assist crane. Kwass said if the disassembly of the bolts was done prematurely, only the slightest adjustment of weight at the top could result in the crane to tumble.

Seattle Department of Transportation records show that Omega Morgan, one of four companies now being investigated for the collapse, only asked for Valley Street to be closed during the removal. Records also revealed the company asked to perform the two-day disassembly the prior weekend, but SDOT rejected the request citing an event conflict.

The company’s request fell in line with similar removal plans and current city guidelines.

“We require all construction firms to submit a permit request for any work that requires closures to public streets or sidewalks," SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson said. "Our permit review process adheres to federal and local guidelines. We also require that streets and sidewalks underneath the work zone be closed whenever cranes are actively lifting and moving materials over the public right of way.”