Federal judge blocks Seattle ban on police crowd control measures

SEATTLE — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Seattle City Council's controversial ban on tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd control measures from taking effect in Seattle this weekend.
The temporary restraining order clears the way for law enforcement to use crowd control measures ahead of protests planned in downtown Seattle this weekend.
The Department of Justice argued the ban would put the community at risk because officers wouldn't be able to deescalate situations.
Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best voiced similar concerns on Friday.
"The council legislation gives officers no ability to safely intercede to preserve property in the midst of a large and violent crowd, allowing this behavior deeply troubles me, it deeply troubles me," Best said.
