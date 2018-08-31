The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about the dangers of consuming or handling products prepared with liquid nitrogen at the point of sale.

The products are often marketed under names like "Dragon’s Breath," "Heaven’s Breath," and "nitro puff" -- among others.

Even though liquid nitrogen isn't toxic, its extremely low temperatures can severely harm your skin and internal organs if accidentally ingested or mishandled.

Generally, foods treated with liquid nitrogen a while before being sold are safe because the liquid nitrogen warms up or completely evaporates before reaching customers. But, if it's added right while you're making the purchase, there might not be enough time for that to happen.

Inhaling the vapor can make it difficult for people to breathe -- especially if they have asthma.

The FDA says it has received reports of severe and sometimes life-threatening injuries caused by liquid nitrogen in food or drinks.

If you were injured by handling or eating products with liquid nitrogen, call your doctor and then report your injury to MedWatch. You can also submit an FDA inquiry.

