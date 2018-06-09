SPOKANE, Wash. — Parents around the country and right here in the Inland Northwest are scrambling to get EpiPens to send to school with their kids and they are having a very tough time finding them.

“I tried to get our beginning of the school year EpiPens and was told there was a wait our Walgreens told us it might be October before they get any in,” Clarissa Schuller Meyer said.

This is the reality of many parents throughout the country who have kids with severe allergies. Many schools require students have the emergency allergy medication and parents just can't find EpiPens anywhere.

This is because according to the FDA, there is a shortage of EpiPens due to a manufacturing issue.

They reported this back in May, but the shortage is really being felt now as school begins. Local parents have taken to social media to vent their frustrations while they search far and wide for EpiPens.

To help alleviate this the FDA has extended the expiration date for EpiPens by 4 months.

So EpiPens that expire between April and December of 2018 can now be used longer. The expiration date changes do not apply to EpiPen Junior.

The FDA has also approved the use of a generic version. The company that makes EpiPen says they hope to have solved their manufacturing issues and upped the supply by October.

