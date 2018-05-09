SPOKANE, Wash. — As the new school year begins, the FBI is encouraging parents to use its child ID app. It's designed to help parents be prepared in case the worst happens and one of your children goes missing or is abducted.

Parents can use the "FBI Child ID'' app for free.

The app allows parents to upload identifying information about their child and store it on their phone like you would a contact.

The FBI says having this information readily available to email from the app can help authorities in the early, critical stages of an investigation.

On the home screen, parents tap on the plus sign in the right corner to add their child's profile.

Parents can take a new photo of their child, or upload one already on your phone.

Then, fill out as much information like their full name, home address, height and hair color.

Parents can also add photos of their "identifying characteristics" such as a birth mark or a scar.

At the end of the profile, users can include the email address for their local police department. In case of a disappearance, this is where the child’s photo will be sent.

Spokane Police Department does not have an email address that's monitored 24-7 so residents are advised to call 911 or crime check immediately.

Depending on the situation, parents could be asked to provide a current photo of their child, which is where this app would be helpful.

If a child goes missing, tap on the send button. Parents’ phone's location can be used as the last known location of the child or parents can just send their profile.

The app includes a resource feature as well to call 911 or the National Center for Missing and exploited children.

There's even a check list that tells parents what to do in the first 24 hours a child goes missing and in the next 24 hours.

The FBI also provides a list of tips to help keep a child safe for parents to review.

Some of those tips include making sure your child knows their full name, the parent’s full name, their home address and phone numbers.

No data from the app is collected or stored by the FBI unless it is sent to them following an abduction or disappearance.

