LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police have identified the drivers involved in a fatal crash on Highway 95 east of Lewiston on Friday.

Katherine Groggett, 20, of Mountain Home, Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene,

Authorities said the incident happened when Groggett was stopped at a stop sign on Nez Perce road. According to officials, Groggett entered the roadway, turning left onto southbound Highway 95 when 23-year-old Wesley Twitchell struck her on the driver's side.

Twitchell, his passenger, Lesieli Mafi, as well as Groggett's passengers Devonte Smith and Brianna Morrison were transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Officials said all occupants were wearing seat belts.

Next of kin has been notified.

© 2018 KREM