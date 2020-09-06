The family of Manuel Ellis is speaking about the death of the 33-year-old Tacoma man in police custody. They called a 2 p.m. press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Jay Inslee says he and Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will push to ensure there is a “full and complete investigation into the death” of Manuel Ellis who died March 3 in handcuffs while being restrained by Tacoma police.

Police say two Tacoma police officers had asked Ellis if he needed help and when the officer stepped out of the car to talk, Ellis allegedly assaulted the officer, leading to the restraint.

Ellis died after being handcuffed by Tacoma police. The medical examiner found that Ellis' death was a homicide and that the cause of death was a lack of oxygen due to being restrained.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Ellis died of respiratory arrest due to hypoxia due to physical restraint and ruled Ellis' death a homicide.

Inslee said the state will conduct an independent review of the investigation and any charging decisions related to the death of Manuel Ellis, a black man killed while in Tacoma police custody in March.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards has called for the firing of the officers involved in the restraint and death of 33-year-old Ellis.

