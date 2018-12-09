SPOKANE, Wash. — Weeks prior to the start of the fall season, a cool and showery weather pattern made its way to the Northwest.

The official start of the Autumnal Equinox, or Fall, is September 22. But thanks to a low pressure system lingering overhead, temperatures have cooled to more than ten degrees below average and clouds have filled the sky -- signaling what appears to be an early arrival.

The remainder of the week shows more 60-degree temperatures with scattered rain showers. Most showers and any thunderstorm activity look to be contained over Northern mountains of Washington, though many seem to be pushing through North Idaho and Western Montana.

Forecast over the next 10 days shows a continuation of below-average temperatures across the Northwest but above average temps almost everywhere else in the the country. Seems like Fall targeted Spokane a bit early! pic.twitter.com/ktBAMqfgR2 — Evan Noorani (@KREM2Evan) September 12, 2018

Next week temperatures rise to the lower 70s but still remain below average. Skies will start to clear out. Overall our mid-September shows the transition from summer into fall.

© 2018 KREM