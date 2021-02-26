EXCLUSIVE: Homeowners speak after driver crashes into their Spokane home Friday

Around 3:30 a.m. first responders extracted the driver from the car.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Early this morning around 4 a.m. emergency services and police responded to a car that crashed into a house.

Sara and Maeve Griffith were peacefully asleep when they heard the car crash through their basement window. The two saw the driver get extracted from his car.

"We were trying to stay out the scene," Sara said. "It looked like they had to wrench the door out and put him onto a stretcher."

There was one driver in the car, Spokane police said. They were extracted from the car and taken to the hospital. The reason for the extraction was an injury to the driver’s leg, police said.

The two were in good spirits following the crash. They were mostly worried about their grandchildren's lego table.

"I really feel bad though," Sara said. "It's going to be a total loss there. I don't want to break the news to them that their legos are out of commission."

The two are also worried about structural damage to the home. The first thing they will be doing this morning is calling the insurance company, Maeve said.

Maeve recently retired from the Spokane fire department.

"I mean they hit right at the rib joint so, it could be more expensive, " Maeve said.

Neither was able to speak to the driver before police and fire department arrived on the scene.