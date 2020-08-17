x
Evacuations in place for 4 Fires burning near Badger Lake in Spokane County

Resources are on scene at all four fires.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Four fires are burning near Badger and Williams lakes in Spokane County that's according to the Washington State Department of Natural Land and Resources. 

One is 6 acres and threatening structures. Another is about 8 acres. The third is 1-2 acres. Forward progress has stopped on the fourth fire. Resources are on scene at all four fires. 

Evacuations levels are in place for the area according to KREM 2 crews on scene.

