Evacuations in place for 4 Fires burning near Badger Lake in Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Four fires are burning near Badger and Williams lakes in Spokane County that's according to the Washington State Department of Natural Land and Resources.
One is 6 acres and threatening structures. Another is about 8 acres. The third is 1-2 acres. Forward progress has stopped on the fourth fire. Resources are on scene at all four fires.
Evacuations levels are in place for the area according to KREM 2 crews on scene.
This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest updates as information becomes available.