LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Netflix produced documentary 'Wild Wild Country' about the Rajneeshee commune in Eastern Oregon won an Emmy this week for outstanding documentary or nonfiction series.

Although the awards ceremony itself will not air until September 17th, there was a separate Creative Arts Award recognition Sunday and Monday.

The documentary that ran last March introduced many for the first time to the fascinating early 1980s takeover of the small Eastern Oregon town of Antelope by thousands of worldwide followers of the Indian mystic Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.

The group was responsible for the largest bio-terror attack in the United States when they infused salad bars in Wasco County restaurants with salmonella. There were also assassination plots against top Oregon federal and state officials and an Oregonian investigative reporter.

Television archival footage from KGW was used in 'Wild Wild Country'

