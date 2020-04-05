SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Festival at Sandpoint has been postponed to 2021 over coronavirus concerns, according to a post on the event's Facebook page.

"To prioritize the health and safety of our community, fans, musicians, volunteers, and staff, we are postponing the 2020 Festival and cannot wait to gather again and put on our best Festival yet in 2021," wrote the Festival at Sandpoint's Interim Executive Director Ali Baranski.

The festival has drawn a crowd of 30 thousand in the past from all over the nation, as well as internationally, Baranski said.

"It would be irresponsible to gather 30,000 people this summer over the course of our two-week event," Baranski said.

Organizers said they monitored recommendations from the CDC, contacted music industry experts, local authorities, and monitored other organizations that postponed their events in the summer and fall to make their decision.

It's possible the festival may host other smaller events before the next festival in 2021, according to Baranski.

"We will ultimately assess those opportunities as conditions evolve, and through the lens of prioritizing the health and safety of our fans, students, and our community," Baranski said.

