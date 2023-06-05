The Jonas Brothers are coming to Spokane on November 7!

The trio announced on their Facebook page that they will be performing at the Spokane Arena on November 7. The band will be playing through five albums in one night

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Spokane!

The trio announced on their Facebook page that they will be performing at the Spokane Arena on November 7. The band will be playing through five albums in one night with special guest, Lawrence.

Fans can register now through Monday, July 31 at 7pm for the Verified Fan presale here. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Thursday, August 3. More information on Verified Fan can be found here.

According to the arena, "Registration does not guarantee tickets – we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist. Receiving a code doesn’t guarantee tickets. During the Verified Fan Presale tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. If you aren’t selected, you’ll be placed on the waitlist. Waitlisted fans may receive an access code if tickets remain."

A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on sale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10am at jonasbrothers.com andTicketsWest.com

Tickets on the website range from $40-$230 plus any applicable fees.

Here we go!! We are stoked to add more dates for THE TOUR in the US, Europe and making our way to Australia for the... Posted by Jonas Brothers on Thursday, July 27, 2023

