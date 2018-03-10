Come, little children, the Sanderson sisters will take thee away into a land of enchantment – or AMC Theatres, that is.
That’s right, the beloved Halloween classic is coming to AMC Theatres nationwide in honor of the film’s 25-year anniversary. It will play in Spokane at the River Park Square location at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The film follows the Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who return from 17th Century Salem for one night of chaos.
For the full list of locations and times, you can visit AMC's website.
Hocus Pocus is also part of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween with a full-blown marathon on Halloween.