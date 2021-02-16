A Seattle woman wins HGTV's 2020 Urban Oasis

Seattle healthcare worker Elise Kaiser is the proud winner of the HGTV 2020 Urban Oasis in Portland, Maine.

SEATTLE — There's no doubt that many people have watched a fair amount of HGTV this past year, dreaming of new homes and renovated rooms. But for one Seattle healthcare worker, that dream became a reality! Harborview physician assistant Elise Kaiser is the proud winner of the HGTV 2020 Urban Oasis in Portland, Maine.

The 2020 Urban Oasis is a 2,000 square foot New England craftsman with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a gorgeous backyard deck, perfect for entertaining.

"I just feel so fortunate and so blessed to have this happen," Kaiser says. "It was a bright light for me, and hopefully a bright light for everyone else."

Kaiser lives in Seattle with her fiancé, Matt, and their dog, Lola. Like many, 2020 wasn't an easy year for the couple. They've had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic multiple times, and working as a frontline medical worker has been challenging for Kaiser.

"It's been hectic at times, it's been scary at times, but you know, I think we're making it through the best that we can right now," Kaiser says.

Kaiser's favorite part of the house is the kitchen, a space that's beautiful, functional and perfect for entertaining. It opens out to the patio in the backyard, surrounded by tall green trees.

And this isn't the first time Kaiser has tried to win an HGTV home.

"My fiancé and I have both been entering since the Gig Harbor house," Kaiser says. "That was when we moved to Seattle, and that was the first time we started entering consistently."

That means Kaiser and her fiancé spent about four years trying to win an HGTV house - and it paid off!

"It's been so surreal these past few weeks, and now it's becoming a reality," Kaiser says. "It feels awesome, and I'm so grateful."

Evening covered HGTV's 2018 Dream Home in Gig Harbor.