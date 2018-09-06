Warm up your vocal chords, Seattle. American Idol will stop by the Emerald City in August for open call auditions.

The American Idol crew will be in Seattle on August 31.

Register here for an in-person audition to compete on the reality competition show. You can also register in-person day-of, but plan to arrive early to score an audition slot.

To participate, you must be between 15 and 28 years old on June 1 and be a legal U.S. resident. Read complete eligibility requirements and what to expect at the auditions here.

If you can’t make it to the in-person audition, you can also submit a tape online.

