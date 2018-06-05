SPOKANE, Wash. – The 42nd annual Bloomsday Run in Spokane brought big wins for some younger athletes. Others made comebacks or defended previous titles.

Daniel Romanchuk, 19, won the men’s wheelchair elite title on Sunday. Last year, he missed out on a Bloomsday title by only a second and was trumped by 2017 champion Josh George. Romanchuk is a 2016 Paralympian.

Tatyana McFadden, a Paralympic medalist and 2015 Bloomsday champion, won her second title during Bloomsday’s women’s wheelchair elite race. She is a four-time Grand Slam winner, meaning she has won in the Boston, New York, Chicago and London Marathons, and holds many world records.

McFadden won Bloomsday in 2016. She was challenged on Sunday by Chelsea McClammer of Benton City, Washington, who raced her tenth Bloomsday. Last year’s winner, Susannah Scaroni, was not able to defend her title this year, according to the Bloomsday website.

PHOTOS: Elite runners win big at 42nd annual Lilac Bloomsday Run Bloomsday elite women's winner Buze Diriba stands alongside men's elite winner Jemal Yimer (Photo by Dan Weig / KREM 2) 01 / 12 Bloomsday elite women's winner Buze Diriba stands alongside men's elite winner Jemal Yimer (Photo by Dan Weig / KREM 2) 01 / 12

Buze Diriba of Ethiopia is the defending women’s champion this year after she and Mamitu Daska were only two seconds apart last year. Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia took the title in the men’s elite category.

Yimer is a newcomer to Bloomsday who ran the 5th fastest 10,000 in the world last year with a time of 26 minutes and 56 seconds, and came in fourth at the World Cross Country championships.

Nearly $100,000 in prize money is up for grabs at Bloomsday, including a $10,000 purse ($5,000 - $2,500 - $1,250 - $750 - $500) for the top male and female Americans who finish in the top 25. It is the third race in the PRRO Circuit of major U.S. road races, according to the Bloomsday website.

