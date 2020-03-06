PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is responding to reports of a student making racist remarks on Snapchat.

WSU students, including the student body president, are asking the university to expel the student after the remarks surfaced on Twitter.

Tweets surfaced with screenshots of the student saying offensive language and racial slurs.

The below images contain expletives and offensive material.

The WSU student body president Curtis Cohen tweeted "Please immediately remove this student from campus. There is no tolerance for racism at WSU, and this student does not reflect the values represented by Cougs."

Other students also took to twitter to express their discomfort that the student remained on campus.

"I absolutely do not feel comfortable with someone who feels this way walking into the same business classes as me, do something right now," one student wrote in a tweet tagging WSU's president, Kirk Schulz.

WSU Pullman's twitter account replied to students saying "Thanks to all who reported the abhorrent and overtly racist screen shots. We hear you and we see you. There is no room for racism at WSU and we are looking into the matter. Reports can be made at http://crci.wsu.edu. Threats of violence against any person are not acceptable."

Thanks to all who reported abhorrent and overtly racist screen shots. We hear you and we see you. There is no room for racism at WSU and we are looking into the matter. Reports can be made at https://t.co/KbGw5INx2o. Threats of violence against any person are not acceptable. — WSU Pullman (@WSUPullman) June 3, 2020

The controversy comes in the midst of protests over the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Memorial Day.

