Whitworth University announces officials have reached final resolution after cyber attack

After the data breach, the university is expecting to have 95% of the system restored by Wednesday, Aug. 31.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University officials announced they have reached a 'final resolution' after a cyber attack that has impacted the university website. Whitworth announced in a statement that it expects to have 95% of the system restored by Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The statement says the university has added new layers of system protections to better prevent any future incidents and is asking students, alumni, employees, and donors to be patient as they work toward a resolution.

Whitworth said it became aware on Friday, July 29, that its information systems had been hacked. Information technology (IT) and Instructional Resources (IR) teams worked alongside cybersecurity experts to stop the incident and restore the systems.

As part of the investigation, the IT and IR experts have been working with outside forensic experts to identify if any personal information of students, alumni, employees, or donors was compromised in the data breach.