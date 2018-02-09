SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University is expecting to see its largest class of incoming students this school year with more than 800 freshmen and transfer students.

Last year’s freshman class was about 600 students.

Whitworth University president, Beck Taylor, attributes the increase to a growing knowledge about Whitworth and the school’s increasingly challenging academics.

This school year will have a diverse class of students for the university, with several ethnic groups as well as many international students.

“We’re really excited about the diversity of the class as well as just their academic preparations, (and) the experiences that they bring to campus. It’s a really exciting class for us,” Taylor said.

He said the school is well-prepared to welcome the large group of students. Over the summer, the school worked on summer projects. It also increased its number of academic programs.

Students said they are also excited for the larger class.

“It’s going to be cool. It’s going to be a good year,” said Carson Atwood, an incoming freshman.

“I think it really shows how great Whitworth is and (what) makes so many people want to come here and study. So we’re super, super excited,” said Jillian Hines, a junior.

The new students were arriving on campus Saturday and doing several orientation activities, including moving into their dorm rooms and attending a campus-wide concert, before classes start on Wednesday.

© 2018 KREM