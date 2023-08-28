West Valley school board considers bond to replace 3 schools

The school district sent out a survey for feedback on these projects.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A handful of West Valley School buildings are in desperate need of renovations. That's why the school board may be asking voters for a bond to pay for renovating or replacing three of its schools.

The school district's community facilities advisory committee spent the past year visiting each West Valley school building. They learned the condition of the buildings to determine what improvements are needed.

That's how the committee identified five key projects.

Renovating or replacing Centennial Middle School

Renovating or replacing West Valley City School

Renovating Spokane Valley High School

Returning Kindergarten to neighborhood schools

Modernizing district office facility

The school district sent out a survey for feedback on these projects. All 500 participants included staff, students, parents and residents living in the school district. The results came back in April.

They show renovating or replacing Centennial Middle School had the highest support. "Returning Kindergarten to neighborhoods" and "City school renovations" followed.

To be clear, these five key projects are only recommendations by the committee for the school board to consider. The board is expected to decide in October if it will put a bond on the February 2024 ballot. If it does, it also needs to determine for how much and which projects.

