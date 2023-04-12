West Bonner County School District outlines replacement levy

The measure, which will be on the ballot on Tuesday, May 16, must pass with 51% voter approval.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The West Bonner County School District will be running a replacement supplemental levy.

The measure, which will be on the ballot on Tuesday, May 16, must pass with a 51% voter approval. The proposed levy amount is $4.7 million per year for two years which is roughly 33% of our annual operating budget. This will replace the current levy ending June 30, 2023, Susie Luckey, interim WBCSD superintendent, said.

Renewal funding per year for two years is for:

• Athletics, co-curricular and extracurricular activities;

• School resource officer;

• Competitive salaries for teachers and support staff (bus drivers, paraprofessionals, custodians and other support staff);

• Textbooks, learning materials and staff training;

• Safety and security facility improvements;

• Bus purchase;

The estimated annual cost for this levy is $ 115.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, Luckey said.