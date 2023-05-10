West Bonner County School District addresses levy misinformation

Levy funding would fund additional staff not covered through the state formula, but necessary to maintain the current level of programs in the district, Luckey said.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — There is a lot of misinformation circulating in the community regarding West Bonner County School District's upcoming levy, school district officials said.

The $9.4 million, two-year levy goes to votes on May 16. The levy, which would replace the existing levy, must pass with 51% of the vote and would generate $4.7 million per year.

From state and federal school funding to testing scores to tax relief, interim WBCSD Superintendent Susie Luckey said they've been hearing a lot of rumors about the upcoming levy. She wants voters to have the facts before they head into the polling booths.

While the Idaho Legislature approved a significant increase in school funding for both certified and classified staff, something for which they are thankful, as well as in discretionary funding, not every employee is included, Luckey said.

"What confuses everyone is the fact that at the state level, the funding that was approved stating every teacher on the career ladder will get a $6,359 raise is not true when the allocations are given to the individual districts," she said.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Bonner County Daily Bee.

