SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state's elementary Principal of the Year is right here in the Inland Northwest.

Gina Naccarto-Keele has served as principal at Linwood Elementary School for about 11 years now. She is going into this new school year with a mission: to help influence principals across the state and show what Spokane schools have to offer.

Last spring, Naccarto-Keele was recognized as the Washington State Elementary School Principal of the Year. Over the past year, she has been able to travel across the state, attend events and give advice to other principals across the state.

She said one of her favorite moments so far was meeting Governor Jay Inslee at a reception event

.

Naccarato-Keele said she started this new school year with excitement and much to look forward to.

“It’s a fantastic school, we have a community and culture here that's all about high expectations for academic achievement but we also support kids with what they need to be successful,” she said. “Building that community for 11 years, it feels good to represent Linwood and then of course my district which is Spokane Public Schools and then just Washington state.”

“When we have substitutes come here they say what a nice culture, you know? We are always laughing, we are always talking about student achievement, but we really get along and Linwood is a great place to learn and to work,” she said.

Naccarato-Keele is looking forward to her upcoming trip to Washington D.C. and meeting with the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

She also has many goals for her school this year: to raise academic achievement with a focus on math and to represent her state and district to help as many principals as she can.

