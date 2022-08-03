Washington wins federal 'Good Jobs Challenge' grant to support career training for students

The Washington Student Achievement Council was one of 32 organizations across the country to receive a grant through the Good Jobs Challenge.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) was one of 32 organizations across the country to receive a grant through the Good Jobs Challenge, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday.

"This funding will provide a range of opportunities to create innovative workforce systems that will support many of the state's major sectors while strengthening Washington's economic resilience,” Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, said in a statement.

The state will receive a $23.5 million Good Jobs Challenge grant to support the state’s career-connected training system serving thousands of students across the state.

“[The grant] helps job seekers acquire new job skills that are in-demand in advanced manufacturing, cyber, health care, clean-energy technology and all the growing industries in Washington state," Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a written statement. "Employers have workforce shortages and providing this funding to train people means Washington state’s workforce will be ready to fill skilled jobs quickly.”

The Good Jobs Challenge grant will help Career Connect Washington (CCW) and its partners to serve 5,000 workers whose jobs were impacted by COVID-19 and fill a minimum of 3,000 jobs.

The proposed Washington Jobs Initiative builds upon CCW’s efforts in six high-demand sectors including advanced manufacturing and aerospace, construction, energy and clean technology, financial services, healthcare, information technology and cybersecurity.

Several of the sectors include training for union membership jobs. The initiative also includes focusing on equity and diversity through targeted outreach in partnership with 200 community-based organizations.

The initiative hopes to achieve more equitable outcomes for workers of color, Indigenous workers, low-income workers, rural workers and workers with disabilities.

CCW anticipates expanding its program to serve 60,000 students each year. The program is supported through state and federal funding, philanthropy and employer investments.

