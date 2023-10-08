WSU Spokane campus opens renovated medicine building

The $15.5 million medicine building at WSU Spokane celebrated its grand opening. The building features state of the art classrooms, study spaces and a lounge.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The day is finally here, Washington State University Spokane medical students can finally rejoice. The newly renovated medicine building opened just in time for the upcoming school year.

"Looking around the building, it is so beautiful. I'm really excited about being able to study within this all this new, beautiful study spaces," said incoming medical student Natalie Williams.

Williams considers herself very lucky to have the chance to start her medical school experience in the new building.

She said, "I think this is gonna be amazing for our living experiences."

The 113,000 square foot building has several classrooms, study spaces and a student lounge. Many students will have the opportunity to get the practical experience they need without going to a hospital.

"Now walking through it and actually seeing it, it's quite remarkable. It's going to be a great place for students to study," said fourth year medical student Pierce Claassen.

Next year, Claassen will graduate with 80 of his other peers. Even though its his last year, he can't wait to take advantage of the new space.

He said, "I'm most excited about the student lounge. I think it's a great large open air space with bright windows so it'll be a nice place to run into younger students and older students to really just collaborate."

The new building won't only promote student collaboration.

WSU Spokane's Chancellor Daryll DeWald said, "It's going to help us to move to the forefront of educational practices for medicine."

DeWald hopes the building makes WSU's school of medicine a premiere destination.

Students will have the chance to start working inside this building as soon as this Monday. School starts on August 21.

