SPOKANE, Wash. — A program is helping Spokane children get to school safely and punctually.

The Walking School is a partnership between Spokane Public Schools, the Spokane Regional Health District and community volunteers. Logan and Stevens Elementary Schools – both of which have high rates of absenteeism and students on free and reduced lunch – are both involved in the program, which aims to remove barriers in attending school.

“We know once we get them into school, their chances of being successful are higher than if they are missing a bunch of school,” Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Brian Coddington said.

Since many of the students at these two schools in particular receive free and reduced lunch, the program also focuses on students arriving at school in time to eat a healthy breakfast before classes begin.

Coddington said Gonzaga University students and recent graduates volunteer to walk with nearby Logan Elementary School students. That school’s program kicked off on Monday.

Volunteers at all schools go through background checks. They are asked to have two volunteers for every 10 students.

The program helps children who live too close to their school to ride a traditional bus, and whose parents cannot walk with them or do not have a way to drop them off at school. Coddington said the program also strengthens student-to-student connections and student-to-volunteer connections.

“They develop those friends and bonds…it’s another way for kids to make friends in their own neighborhoods,” Coddington said.

SPS and SRHD officials worked together to identify safe routes, which means a sidewalk will ideally be present. Officials also check the sex offender registry to make sure the children are bypassing sex offender residences on their way to school.

Coddington said the program also allows SPS and SRHD to apply for grant money from the City of Spokane to add sidewalks where there are none.

