U.S. facing severe teacher shortage with thousands of unfilled positions ahead of new school year

Tens of thousands of positions remain unfilled, even as classes get underway.

FLORIDA, USA — Children across the U.S. are heading back to school but in many states this year, there's something missing: teachers. Tens of thousands of positions remain unfilled, even as classes get underway.

Florida has about 8,000 vacancies. Pembroke Pines kindergarten teacher Denise Soufrine has spent more than three decades in the classroom. She's concerned the shortage will negatively impact children. "Students won't have as much individualized help as they would if we had enough teachers. They might not be getting the quality of education."

Other states and cities are experiencing shortages, too. Kansas is down about 1,400 teachers statewide. Dallas had 300 positions to fill with just weeks until school started.

"We're hiring on site," said Dallas ISD Recruiting Director Steven Jackson at a recent job fair.

San Francisco started its school year short more than 100 educators, offering promising pay raises and issuing emergency credentials for college graduates.

"We have the added difficulty in San Francisco of our cost of housing. It's hard for teachers to live in San Francisco for early career teachers," says Kristin Bijur, head of human resources for San Francisco Unified School District.

"We have a perfect storm going on at this moment," says American Federation of Teachers President Rani Weingarten.

She blames the shortage on low pay, politicization of the classroom, and a basic lack of respect for educators.

"We need the politicians to stop making these culture wars and respect the work we do. Respect parents, respect kids and respect teachers. And that doesn't cost a dime," says Weingarten.

Some districts are getting creative to bring teachers back to class - offering four-day work weeks, thousands of dollars in incentives, discounted childcare and even relaxing the dress code. Still, an AFT poll found job satisfaction is desperately low, with nearly three-quarters of its members saying they would not recommend the profession to prospective teachers. About 40 percent say they are likely to leave their jobs in the next two years.

Soufrine says the solution is like the old saying, 'put your money where your mouth is.'

"Education has to be valued by our society more," she says. "I think it needs to be shown with salaries."

The AFT survey also showed that teachers believe lawmakers haven't done enough to curb gun violence in schools. And 70% said the threat of gun violence affects their school environments.

