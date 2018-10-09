SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. News and World Report has ranked Gonzaga University and Whitworth University in Spokane among the best universities in the West.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Gonzaga is the fourth best regional university in the West for the fourth straight year. It also earned the No. 2 spot in the West for its graduation rate of 87 percent and is No. 3 for its first-year student retention rate of 93 percent.

Whitworth ranked No. 8 (tie) best university in the West, a tie with St. Mary’s College of California and Seattle University.

University of Portland ranked No. 6 in the West. Other Pacific Northwest schools made the list, including Western Washington University in Bellingham, Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, and George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.

Gonzaga also ranked No. 1 in the West for its commitment to undergraduate teaching and No. 3 for best colleges for veterans. It was also named No. 6 best value in the West based on the 2017-18 net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. Fifty-three percent of Gonzaga undergraduate students received need-based grants.

This marks the 20th consecutive year Gonzaga has been ranked among the top four regional universities in the West and the 24th consecutive year it has been among the best regional universities.

Whitworth came in just behind Gonzaga with the third best undergraduate teaching program in the West and as the fourth best college for veterans. It did trump Gonzaga as the No. 5 best value in the West.

Gonzaga’s School of Engineering and Applied science was ranked as the 18th best (tie) engineering program in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report.

