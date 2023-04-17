U.S. Department of Justice announces settlement with SPS over isolation, restraint against students

Under the settlement agreement, SPS has agreed to end the use of seclusion, overhaul its restraint practices and better train staff on how to de-escalate situations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Justice announced a settlement with Spokane Public Schools (SPS) over the use of isolation and restraint against students with disabilities.

The Justice Department's investigation found the school district "inappropriately and repeatedly secluded and restrained students with disabilities... to address non compliant behavior, even when those actions appeared to escalate the behavior or when students showed clear signs of trauma."

Under the settlement agreement, "SPS has agreed to end the use of seclusion, or isolation, overhaul its restraint practices and better train staff on how to de-escalate students' behaviors."

In 2018, KREM learned SPS had the highest numbers in that state for students being isolated and restrained.

The numbers alone are staggering. SPS reported 4,890 incidents where a student was either isolated in a small, padded room, or was restrained somehow during the school day. This can mean anything from ankle restraints and chair straps, to being physically held to try and calm them down. To put that in perspective, Seattle, which has almost twice as many students, had 493 incidents. Over in Tacoma, there were 561 incidents.

When KREM first asked Spokane schools why their numbers are almost 10 times higher, we were told it was likely because of over-reporting. KREM found many parents of special education students who say isolation and restraint are still being used way more than they should be.

Isolation rooms have been used at public schools for decades. Sometimes called safety rooms or quiet rooms, they're intended as a tool to separate students who may be a harm to themselves or others.

