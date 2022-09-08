U of I encourages community involvement in series of events for Katy Benoit Campus Safety Awareness Month

11 years after the tragedy, the University of Idaho continues to promote campus and individual safety with a series of events.

MOSCOW, Idaho — September is appointed Suicide Prevention Month, but to the University of Idaho (U of I), there's more meaning to September.

In August 2011, graduate student Katy Benoit was the victim of an abusive relationship that ended in a brutal murder-suicide at the hands of her romantic partner, a former professor at the university. When news of her death came to be, the campus banded together to push for overall campus safety and violence prevention.

Now, 11 years after her death, U of I continues to honor Benoit by recognizing September as Katy Benoit Campus Safety Awareness Month.

Several U of I events are open to the community in an effort to bring awareness and resources to all who need them. Here are some of those events.

Katy Benoit Safety Forum

This workshop covers digital dating safety to keep people safe on the online dating scene. This year’s speaker features Adam R. Dodge, a former lawyer who then founded EndTAB, a company dedicated to informing and training women and children about digital safety.

The forum will take place on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. in the Bruce M. Pitman Center International Ballroom.

Take Back the Night

The Take Back the Night rally will take participants around the campus in a candlelit march at dusk. Beginning with a speech by U of I alumni Steve Bonnar, U of I hopes the march will help spread awareness of interpersonal violence and those affected.

The march will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 in room 106 of the Agricultural Science building.

Several more events will be hosted by U of I during Katy Benoit Campus Safety Awareness Month. You can find more events here.

If you or a loved one need suicide prevention resources, you can find resources here.

