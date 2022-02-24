University of Idaho holds forum discussing Ukrainian Crisis

The forum, titled "The Ukrainian Crisis: Context, Causes and Consequences" featured presentations from several U and I professors describing the current crisis.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Several professors from the University of Idaho held a forum today discussing the Ukrainian crisis. The forum was held both in-person and over zoom at the university's Education building, as students voiced their questions and concerns over the growing crisis in Ukraine.

The forum, titled "The Ukrainian Crisis: Context, Causes and Consequences" featured presentations from Erin Damman, clinical assistant professor for the International Studies Program; Lisa Carlson, professor of political science; Charles Dainoff, clinical assistant professor of political science; and Florian Justwan, associate professor of political science.

Much of the professors' lectures centered around the context surrounding the crisis in Ukraine, which began in 2014 after the country experienced a revolution that overthrew their then pro-Russian president, Viktor Yanukovych. In response, Russia mobilized its military, annexing Crimea and establishing two separatist controlled areas in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Professor Damman underscored Putin's reasoning behind invading Ukraine, mainly his apprehensions regarding NATO expansion. Damman also explained how Putin's invasion violated international law.

Professor Justwan also expressed the probability that the Russian president is trying to "protect his legacy" with his actions, as the next Russian presidential election is two years away.

In terms of U.S. response, Professor Dainoff explained that weaponized interdependence would be the most likely scenario. Weaponized interdependence refers to how globalized information networks can be used for strategic advantage. Dainoff also emphasized that the U.S. is the only country that can influence Russia's actions moving forward, as it has the resources to do so.