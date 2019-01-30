MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho students received an alarming alert from school administration Wednesday about a teacher who had recently been placed on administrative leave.

The full alert reads: “Denise Bennett has been barred from Moscow Campus. Recent admittance to police of meth use and access to firearms. If seen on campus, call 911.”

Bennett was placed on administrative leave effective on the evening of Jan. 24 after speaking out about the handling of University of Idaho grant funding, according to The Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Bennett read the letter formally letting her know the conditions of her administrative leave on a YouTube Live video. In the video, she admitted to yelling at university administration and students in order to get their attention.

"I interact with students in a way more offensive manner, in a way more uncivil manner on a daily basis! I yell at them and the reason why is because it's a performance dude," Bennet said in the video.

Warning: This video contains strong language

On Wednesday morning, Moscow Police Captain Tyson Berrett said officers were on campus because students had planned a sit-in/protest in support of Bennett.

Berrett said the Vandal was sent out before students were able to protest. Officers then left campus. Then at noon, officers served Bennett paperwork barring her from University of Idaho campus.

Berrett said Bennett is not being investigated by Moscow police.

More than 800 people have signed a Change.org petition titled “Reinstate Denise Bennett.” It claims Bennett was put on administrative leave “without any indication regarding the duration.”

The petition reads in part: “We are calling for Denise to be reinstated immediately as this forced leave is both unfounded, and is an immense disservice to students, the university community, and the community as a whole.”

Moscow-Pullman Daily News says the tenured mass media professor has worked at the university since 2006.

Bennett told the newspaper the placement is most likely because of an email sent to the administration expressing her disappointment with the handling of grant funds as well as the underfunding and lack of maintenance at the Radio-TV Center on the UI campus.

Bennett's email to university administrators came after she was informed last week of $451 in unspent grant money. She had hoped to use the money for a documentary on LGBTQ people throughout the state of Idaho.

KREM has reached out to a University of Idaho spokesperson but have not received a response.

The Associated Press and KREM Staff contributed to this report.

