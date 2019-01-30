MOSCOW, Idaho — A University of Idaho journalism professor has been barred from campus after admitting meth use and access to firearms to police, according to a Vandal Alert sent to students on Wednesday morning.

The full alert reads: “Denise Bennett has been barred from Moscow Campus. Recent admittance to police of meth use and access to firearms. If seen on campus, call 911.”

KREM has reached out to a University of Idaho spokesperson and the Moscow Police Department for comment but has not received a response.

Bennett was placed on administrative leave effective Thursday evening after speaking out about the handling of University of Idaho grant funding, according to The Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News says the tenured mass media professor has worked at the university since 2006.

Bennett told the newspaper the placement is most likely because of an email sent to the administration expressing her disappointment with the handling of grant funds as well as the underfunding and lack of maintenance at the Radio-TV Center on the UI campus.

Bennett's email to university administrators came after she was informed last week of $451 in unspent grant money. She had hoped to use the money for a documentary on LGBTQ people throughout the state of Idaho.

More than 800 people have signed a Change.org petition titled “Reinstate Denise Bennett.” It claims Bennett was put on administrative leave “without any indication regarding the duration.”

The petition reads in part: “We are calling for Denise to be reinstated immediately as this forced leave is both unfounded, and is an immense disservice to students, the university community, and the community as a whole.”

The Associated Press and KREM Staff contributed to this report.

