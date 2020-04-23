MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho is planning on hosting in-person classes again starting on August 24, but only if the State of Idaho and the Idaho Health Department allow it.

According to a university spokesperson, UI is currently planning on in-person instruction resuming in August, but also said it will only carry out these plans if allowed by the State of Idaho and the Idaho Health Department.

The university has also announced on its website that a summer commencement ceremony is planned for 9:30 a.m. on August 1 in the Kibbie Activity Center, commonly known as the Kibbie Dome. The ceremony will take the place of the canceled spring commencement.

Both in-person classes and spring commencement were canceled due to the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic, with classes instead taking place online.

The university said Class of 2020 graduates will have the option of taking part in the August ceremony, or in ceremonies in December 2020 or May 2021.

