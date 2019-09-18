MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho has terminated communications professor Denise Bennett, who made headlines after she was banned from campus amid accusations that she had been using meth.

A University of Idaho Panel recommended back in August that Bennett be fired. In an email, Bennett said UI President Scott Green accepted the panel’s findings and terminated her employment.

In late January, students held a protest after Bennett was placed on leave.

According to reports, Bennett lashed out at university administrators over the way grant funds were being handled. Students and Bennett's husband had said she was sticking up for a student.

Administrators said her behavior, coupled with an off-campus November police report where she admitted to using meth, prompted them to place her on administrative leave. The school also sent out an alert about her, informing students and staff that Bennett was an admitted meth user with access to guns. Bennett's lawyer told reporters that she wasn't using drugs at the time of the on-campus incident.

