MOSCOW, Idaho — A graduate of the University of Idaho and Moscow native was appointed the 19th president of the school on Thursday.

The Idaho State Board of Education approved a three-year contract for C. Scott Green via a teleconference meeting from the UI campus in Moscow. He will take office on July 1, 2019.

Green is a fourth-generation Idahoan who currently serves as the Global Chief Operating and Financial Officer for an international law firm with 45 offices around the world. The firm was recently recognized as the second-most innovative law firm in North American and in Europe by the Financial Times.

In 1989, he graduated with an MBA from Harvard University.

Green replaces former University of Idaho President Chuck Staben. In May of 2019, the State Board of Education and Staben mutually agreed that the 2018-19 academic year would be his last as president, according to a statement.

Staben’s contract expires in June of 2019.

The announcement of Staben’s departure came amid an investigation into the school’s handling of sexual allegations leveled against a former Vandals football player and swimmer. The university fired Athletic Director Rob Spear in August due to his handling of those allegations.

During that investigation, Spear disclosed a conflict of interest and recused himself from consideration of Spear’s employment.

“It is never easy to examine one’s own actions critically,” Staben said in May of 2018. “We know we have made improvements in how we approach sexual assault allegations but we need to know that we are doing all we can to keep our students safe. That is our number one priority.”

In a statement, the university said that the sexual assault investigation was unrelated to Staben’s departure.

Staben has served as president of UI since March 2014. Under his leadership, the university initiated Idaho’s Direct Admissions program and increased enrollment and student success, according to the university.

He led the university to significantly accelerate its research activity and impact, topping $109 million in research expenditures, according to the university.

Staben has led the university in developing a nine-year strategic plan through 2025, according to the university.