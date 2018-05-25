MOSCOW, Idaho—University of Idaho President, Chuck Staben, will be leaving the university in the spring of 2019.

The announcement came after the Idaho State Board of Education and Staben came to an agreement for him to serve as the university’s president through the end of his contract in June 2019, according to reports.

University of Idaho officials said Staben has led the university in developing a nine-year strategic plan that guides the university vision through 2025 – including striving toward increased enrollment; improving access to a great education for students; making progress toward research goals; and investing in the U of I’s employees by moving all employees toward market-based compensation.

