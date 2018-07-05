PULLMAN, Wash.—Some students at Washington State University could be seeing as much as a two percent increase in tuition next school year.

The increase came along with university’s 2019 to 2021 operating and capital budget request approved by the Board of Regents May 4.

The tuition increase would bump undergraduate residential tuition from $9,530 to $9,720 for the 2018-2019 academic school year.

Resident doctor of pharmacy students can also expect an increase in tuition: from $19,990 to $21,900 and non-resident students can expect an increase from $36,644 to $38,664.

Resident students in the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine could see an increase in tuition from $35,000 to $37,240.

Resident College of Veterinary Medicine students will see an increase from $23,358 to $24,994, and non-resident students will see an increase from $56,588 to $60,550.

The capital budget request totals $174.7 million in new projects.

The budget requests will be submitted to the Washington Legislature.

To read more on the WSU capital, operating budget requests and tuition increases check out their website.

