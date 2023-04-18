The Festival at Sandpoint launches new music outreach program for young students

The free classes are designed to engage students through rhythm, movement, and song, culminating with a live performance, Festival officials said.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Festival at Sandpoint is helping students make musical magic as part of its new Pre-K Outreach Program.

Since its launch last spring, more than 70 students at Selkirk School and Little Lambs Preschool have taken part in the program, which teaches them to play instruments. In the program, students learn how to play six different non-pitched percussion instruments, count and read rhythms, and play parts within a group.

The free classes are designed to engage students through rhythm, movement, and song, culminating with a live performance, Festival officials said. The curriculum is tailored each year to work with existing music requirements in the local schools and introduce students to a myriad of instruments and new genres of music.

“During each class, students focus on a specific rhythmic element while integrating new instruments,” Paul Gunter, Festival at Sandpoint education manager, said. “After the final performance, the students can take home their self-designed set of rhythm sticks to keep the music going strong.”

Each of the four 30-minute classes build up to a short performance following the final class. However, Festival officials said the class can either be part of the regular curriculum or presented as an after-school program.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Bonner County Daily Bee.

