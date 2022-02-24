Tensions flare during Kettle Falls School Board meeting after district reinstates mask mandate

The prospect of hefty fines led school board members to reconsider during Thursday night's meeting.

KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — During a tense school board meeting, the Kettle Falls School District voted to make masks required again for schools in the region.

Ten days ago, the Kettle Falls School Board voted to make masks optional. The move was in violation of Gov. Inslee's mask mandate, set to be lifted on Mar. 21, 2022.

The Kettle Falls School District (KFSD) closed on Thursday to review its decision to drop mask requirements for students, teachers, and staff.

Julie Peterson, HR Manager for the district, told KREM 2 the decision to close follows a call from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries regarding an investigation related to masking, that the district received on Wednesday.

The prospect of hefty fines led school board members to reconsider during Thursday night's meeting, where masks were required.

Many Kettle Falls residents present were not happy with the reversal, as board members had very little control over their protests.

Kettle Falls School District Superintendent Michael Olsen emphasized the risk of continuing the oppose the mandate, citing the L&I investigation call from earlier today.

"It could be as much as $70,000 for unmasked staff members," Olsen said at tonight's meeting. "Do the math, that adds up pretty quick. And if they were to come in and inspect, they could bankrupt the school district in one visit."

The state said that since the district willfully ignored the mandate, they could be fined for every unmasked student as well. The governor's mandate ends on Mar. 21. Excluding weekends and mid-winter break, students would have to wear a mask for 13 more school days.

The decision came down to a vote, which was 3-2 in favor of requiring masks once again. Board member Jaya Fowler voted no.

"I don't want to see a bankrupt community or a school, but I want to take a stand for my children, as well as the rest of the children in this community," Fowler said.