Nearly 90% of Washington state's school employees are compliant with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Gov. Jay Inslee expanded the state's vaccine mandate to all K-12 and higher education employees after the superintendent asked him to.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Nearly 90% of Washington state's K-12 and higher education employees are in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which means they either got the vaccine or received an exemption accommodation.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed the data Thursday afternoon.

Leading up to the Oct. 18 mandate deadline, communities and industries across Washington braced for even further staffing shortages in vital areas due to workers choosing termination over getting their shots.

One area especially worrisome with kids heading back into classrooms this school year was education, with teachers being included in the mandate following a request from Reykdal to Gov. Jay Inslee to expand the mandate.

Other areas included in the mandate, which included most state workers and health care workers, seem to have had high rates of compliance, yet thousands still lost their jobs after either refusing to get vaccinated or not being able to work out a reasonable accommodation after filing for an exemption.

A day after the deadline, Inslee announced 95% of state employees got the COVID-19 vaccine. Roughly 2,000 employees either resigned or were fired.

As for health care workers, preliminary data showed that the industry could expect to lose roughly 2-5% of staff statewide due to the mandate, which translates to about 3,000-7,500 workers.

The Washington State Hospital Association is expected to share updated numbers in early November.

In Seattle, where the city adopted its own vaccine mandate mirroring the state’s, Seattle Public Schools said 99% of its staff is in compliance with the vaccine mandate, with about 205 employees being granted a medical or religious exemption.

Reykdal most recently warned parents to expect more school closure this school year due to COVID-19 outbreaks but said he doesn’t think the state will need to return to full-time remote learning.

On Wednesday, the Washington Department of Health said there were more than 180 outbreaks related to K-12 schools throughout the state from Aug. 1 to Sept. 20, but said the median number of cases in these outbreaks was five. This indicates schools are doing well with layered prevention measures and in their response to positive COVID-19 cases, according to Deputy Secretary of COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach.